Dog of the Week – Razzle

Razzle, an ex-racing greyhound, seeks a peaceful home to share with another dog and patient, loving owners.

Staff at Dogs Trust Shoreham have described Razzle as a quiet chap with a sensitive soul, who finds comfort in the company of canine companions.

Tracey Rae, rehoming centre manager at Dogs Trust Shoreham, said: “His ideal home would be somewhere peaceful, where he could share his space with another dog and potter about in the garden. He’d like any humans of the household to be over the age of 15.

“Since his arrival, this loveable three-year-old has come on leaps and bounds. Although he can remain timid at times, it’s clear to see that the cheeky side to his character is just waiting to shine.

“Patient and loving owners who will give Razzle the time he needs to build his trust in people again, while supporting him to develop some self-confidence will be a match made in heaven.”

Visit Dogs Trust Shoreham on Brighton Road, Shoreham, or phone 01273 452576 for more information.