Dog of the Week – Rosie

Rosie is a 13-year-old Staffordshire bull terrier who is always keen to cuddle and enjoys spending time with people, say Dogs Trust Shoreham staff.

Tracey Rae, rehoming centre manager, said: “Rosie may be slightly hard of hearing, but she’s still an attentive little lady who will happily engage with you, playing a game of tug or pottering along next to you on short walks.

“Much more a fan of human companionship, Rosie would be happy to live with older children over the age of 12 but would like to be the only pet in the household.

“A relaxing retirement home, with owners who are always around to keep Rosie company will be perfect for her.”

Rosie is currently staying in a temporary foster home. Phone 01273 452576 for more information, or to arrange a visit to Dogs Trust Shoreham, Brighton Road, Shoreham.

