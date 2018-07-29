Dog of the Week – Tigs

Big and bouncy labrador crossbreed Tigs is bound to keep you smiling, say staff at Dogs Trust Shoreham.

Tracey Rae, rehoming centre manager, said: “This one-year-old lad loves attention; happily greeting everyone he meets for a fuss and always keen to show off his tricks. His favourite pastimes are tucking into a tasty meal, playing with lots of toys and spending time with people.

“Due to his adoration for human affection, Tigs would like to live in a multi-person household, where there’d always be someone around to keep him company.”

Tigs would be happy to live with teenagers over the age of 16, but would like to be the only pet and have a garden to run around and burn off some steam.

Tracey added: “Experienced owners who are eager to participate in Tigs’ on-going training, while providing him with plenty of mental stimulation and the exercise he desires, would be a perfect match.”

Dogs Trust Shoreham is in Brighton Road, Shoreham. Contact 01273 452576 for more information or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk

