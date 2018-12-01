Dog rescued from quarry ledge in Sussex

A dog was rescued from a quarry ledge in Sussex yesterday.

The dog, Summer, had become trapped 30 metres high at Cocking Quarry near Midhurst.

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (WSFRS) said: “Thanks Sussex Fire Control for reassuring a dog owner to not try to rescue his dog from a 30m high quarry ledge.

“Good work Midhurst Fire Station, using rope rescue skills to reunite Summer with her owner.

“Summer was last seen waging her tail after her Ruff day out.”

A spokesman for WSFRS said today: “The dog was rescued from Cocking Quarry near Midhurst at 12.52pm yesterday (December 1).

Fire crews rescuing Summer from the quarry ledge. Photo supplied by West Sussex and Fire Rescue Service

“The dog was caught on a ledge. We sent out a fire engine from Midhurst to create scene safety.

“We got a Technical Rescue Unit (TRU) involved, which used a special dog rope rescue harness. The incident was over at 3.04pm.”

READ MORE: Hastings road closes in early hours after ‘serious accident’

Heavy rain causes flooding in Seaford

Summer being rescued. Photo supplied by West Sussex and Fire Rescue Service

Knife seized in Crawley after man spotted ‘acting suspiciously’