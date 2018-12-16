Dogs Trust Shoreham dog of the week Herbie loves the simple things in life

Labrador crossbreed Herbie adores spending time with human pals once they’ve built up a bond, said staff at Dogs Trust Shoreham.

Tracey Rae, rehoming centre manager, said: “Laid-back in his nature, Herbie is seeking a peaceful, adult-only home without visiting children or too many visitors.

“Herbie would ideally like a local home, close to the rehoming centre so that potential adopters can get to know him well and visit him numerous times before taking him home.”

Staff said Herbie has a select few canine chums and could potentially live with another dog and small animals.

Dogs Trust Shoreham is in Brighton Road, Shoreham. Phone 01273 452576 or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk for more.

