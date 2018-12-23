Dogs Trust Shoreham dog of the week Marty is looking for a perfect match

Cheeky and playful, Marty adores toys especially the squeaky, fluffy kind to chase around and catch, said staff at Dogs Trust Shoreham.

Tracey Rae, rehoming centre manager, said: “Always keen for an adventure, this active boy loves nothing more than long walks in quiet areas.

“He is a great traveller in the car, so would happily join his special someone on a journey to quiet walking locations if needs be.”

This three-year-old terrier dreams of a peaceful lifestyle as the only pet in an adult-only household and would love a garden to relax in.

Tracey added: “Marty is independent chap who likes to build up friendships at his own pace.

“Once you have taken the time to get to know him you will be glad you did, as within his tiny exterior holds a big, bold and bright character.”

Dogs Trust Shoreham's dog of the week Marty

Marty’s perfect match would be someone with lots of time to continue ongoing training.

Dogs Trust Shoreham is in Brighton Road, Shoreham. Phone 01273 452576 or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk for more.

