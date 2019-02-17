Dogs Trust Shoreham dog of the week Ruthie is lots of fun to be around

An active Akita cross with an endearing character, Ruthie has won the hearts of all the carers at the Dogs Trust Shoreham rehoming centre.

Friendly and waggy-tailed when greeting anyone, staff said this two-year-old is lots of fun to be around.

Tracey Rae, rehoming centre manager, said: “Though very fond of human companionship, Ruthie has an independent nature that is typical of her breed.

“Rather than lots of cuddles, she prefers spending time with you while exploring on quiet walks, participating in fun training and playing a game with her toys.”

Ruthie is playful with some dogs but can be unsure of others at times, so will need to be the only pet at home but could have walking buddies with other, well-suited canines.

Ruthie is happy to live with older children over the age of 12.

Tracey added: “A garden of her own at home is essential so that she can burn off some steam and spend time relaxing in the open air.

“Ultimately, Ruthie is looking for committed owners, who can dedicate lots of their time to her, while providing her with the ongoing training that she requires.

“If you think this could be you, then please don’t hesitate to contact the Dogs Trust Shoreham team.”

Dogs Trust Shoreham is in Brighton Road, Shoreham. Phone 01273 452576 or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk for more.

-----

