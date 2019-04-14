Dogs Trust Shoreham dog of the week TJ is a puppy at heart

Dubbed the Peter Pan of Dogs Trust Shoreham’s rehoming centre, TJ is very playful and still a puppy at heart, said staff.

TJ may be 12 years old but still loves to join human pals in a kick-about with a football or engage in a game of fetch.

Dogs Trust Shoreham dog of the week TJ

Tracey Rae, rehoming centre manager, said: “When he’s not running about after his toys, TJ likes keeping active by investigating all the sights and smells on fun walks or showing off his basic commands in return of tasty treats.

“Friendly to everyone he meets, this affectionate chap adores company, whether it’s that of his favourite people, or of dogs.”

Staff said TJ would really benefit from living with a canine companion and can share a home with older children over the age of 12 but is unsuitable to live with cats.

Tracey added: “TJ will make a wonderful addition to the family and really cannot wait to feel settled in and relish some home comforts.”

Dogs Trust Shoreham is in Brighton Road, Shoreham. You can reach the team on 01273 915100 or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/our-centres/shoreham

