Dogs Trust Shoreham’s dog of the week is senior Staffie Sophie

A senior Staffordshire bull terrier crossbreed with a loveable character, 12-year-old Sophie cannot wait to find a forever home, said staff at Dogs Trust Shoreham.

The simple pleasures in life are Sophie’s favourite, particularly enjoying finding toys and carrying them to bed to build up a collection, munching on a tasty treat, short walks in quiet areas or snuggling up next to favourite people.

A relaxing and peaceful household without too much going on would be perfect.

Sophie adores having company and is seeking a multiple person residency, where there will always be someone around for a cuddle. Sophie could live with teenagers over the age of 16.

Tracey Rae, rehoming centre manager, said: “Much more a fan of human friendships, Sophie is looking for a home as the only pet and would like to be walked in areas away from lots of other dogs.

“Ultimately, this gorgeous older girly is hoping to find a loving family who could make her feel right at home. Certain to make a wonderful addition to someone’s life, Sophie cannot wait to meet her special someone.”

Dogs Trust Shoreham is in Brighton Road, Shoreham. Phone 01273 452576 or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk for more.

