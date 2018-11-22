Dogs Trust Shoreham staff celebrate 15 years of working with dogs in need

Two animal lovers are celebrating 15 years in their dream jobs of working with pets in need at Dogs Trust Shoreham.

Lisa Herbert and Ryan Hawkins, both from the Shoreham area, are two of the longest serving staff members at the rehoming centre, having both started their careers with the charity back in 2003.

Lisa, 38, said: “I had always wanted to work with animals and started at the rehoming centre as a receptionist. Following that I became a rehomer, and I am now supporter relations officer.

“My role involves community group talks, tours of the centre and ensuring that our support network feels appreciated and valued. I also arrange events throughout the year, the biggest being our annual fun day. It is the biggest job but I love it.”

Before taking on their roles at the centre, Lisa was working for an airline and Ryan was a paperboy.

Ryan, 32, said: “I joined Dogs Trust as a canine carer and could not believe my luck that I had landed a job with dogs. I went on to become a puppy rearer, and now I am part-time canine carer and part-time maintenance.

“This means I am either hands on with our four-legged residents or I am ensuring the facilities are in working order and the centre is always up and running the way it should be. Perhaps the most special thing about my job is the fact I met my life partner here.”

Dogs Trust Shoreham is located in Brighton Road, and looks after a variety of breeds and ages of dogs.

Tracey Rae, rehoming centre manager, said: “Lisa and Ryan have contributed so much to our rehoming centre in so many different ways over the years. It is the dedication of our staff that ensures we can continue to do all that we do for the dogs in our care.

“Whether it is fixing a broken kennel, spreading the Dogs Trust word throughout the community or making sure the dogs are fed and walked, each person is a vital cog, playing a part in the success of our rehoming centre.”

To learn more about the rehoming centre or adopting a dog in the care of the staff, phone the centre on 01273 452576 or visit www.dogtrust.co.uk

