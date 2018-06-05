Donkey Derby is simply the best

This year’s Donkey Derby and Classic Vehicle Rally was simply the best ever.

Not only did the sun shine on Buckingham Park all day on Sunday but the people of Shoreham and beyond turned out in their droves.

The new reptile handling area proved a popular addition to the annual event. Picture: Southwick Camera Club

Volunteers from Adur East Lions, which organises the annual event, were kept busy from seven in the morning to seven in the evening but they said they enjoyed every minute. They were helped by a number of Friends of Lions and other supporters.

Lion Susan Saunders said: “Impromptu picnics spread like wildfire and these were supplemented by the delicious homemade cakes from the tea and cake tent.”

One new attraction, a reptile handling area run by RepTylers proved an added bonus.

Susan said: “RepTylers proved popular with youngsters, although Lions appear to have an aversion to snakes!”

East Worthing and Shoreham MP Tim Loughton opened the event and Adur District Council chairman Joss Loader presented the winner of the final race with a rosette.

The profit from the day was more than £6,200, the best ever for the popular annual event.

Susan said: “Every penny of that amount will go back out to charitable causes and service activities. Nothing is kept back, as all administration costs of the Lions’ organisation come from the subscriptions members pay.”

If you would like to be involved next year, or become a Friend of Lions, contact the club. Call 0845 8337356, visit www.adureastlions.org.uk, or got to the Adur East Lions Club Facebook page.