Driver flees police after crashing into parked car in Worthing

A driver who attempted to out-run police after crashing into two cars has been convicted of multiple motoring offences.

Peter Johnson has been disqualified from driving following the incident in Worthing on February 26, said Sussex Police.

Image supplied by Sussex Police SUS-190328-083915001

He was spotted by officers driving his partner’s Ford Focus on the A27 westbound at Sompting, where police say he appeared to drive off at speed from a set of traffic lights.

Officers pursued the car to Lyons Farm and left onto Sompting Road, and signalled for it to stop a number of times. As it turned right into Leigh Road it clipped a taxi but continued on.

It then crashed into a parked car in Wigmore Road and the two occupants – a man and a woman – got out and fled.

Officers gave chase and quickly caught up with the pair, who were detained.

Police say the driver was identified as Peter Johnson, 21, a floor layer, of Hillside Avenue, Broadwater.

He was arrested and charged with failing to stop when required by police, driving without a licence, driving without insurance and driving without due care and attention.

Johnson pleaded guilty to all offences at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on March 15 and was disqualified from driving for 18 months and fined £416. He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

PC Matt Harley, one of the arresting officers, said: “Johnson was seen driving antisocially and made no attempt to stop when we signalled for him to do so.

“He then continued at unacceptable speeds through narrow residential roads before crashing into a parked car and attempting to run off. The consequences of his actions could have been fatal had a pedestrian stepped out.”

The passenger was released without charge, police said.

You can report an incident of dangerous or antisocial driving via Operation Crackdown.