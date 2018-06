A driver has been taken to hospital this afternoon (Saturday) after a car overturned.

The accident happened at 2pm in Mash Barn Way, Lancing.

RTC MASH BARN WAY - CAR V TELEGRAPH POLE SUS-180906-154829001

A car is believed to have collided with a telegraph pole before overturning.

Emergency services rushed to the scene and the male driver was taken to hospital.