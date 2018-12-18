Durrington High School in Worthing celebrates student achievements at two awards ceremonies

A class of Worthing students reunited as a group for the final time at their year 11 presentation evening to celebrate their time at school.
The Durrington High School class of 2018 were warmly welcomed by headteacher Sue Marooney, before restaurant owner Andrew Sparsis was introduced as the guest speaker.
He spoke to the audience about his own experiences and dedication to believing he could achieve anything he set his mind to. His words inspired the group of students who have just begun to embark on their studies and adventures after school.
Following the speech, assistant headteacher Naomi Bridgeman-Sweeney announced the top 20 achievers for the year, followed by deputy headteacher Shaun Allison reading out the names of the top 20 most improved students.
Department prizes were announced for the top achiever and award for effort in each subject. Several departments also awarded a prize for overall contribution to a subject.
The students proudly took to the stage and received their certificates from Andrew Sparsis, Chris Davis, head of vocational activities, and deputy headteacher Leanne Allison.
Head of geography Ben Crockett and Chris Runeckles, associate assistant headteacher, then announced the winners of individual awards, such as the Martyn Simmonds Award for contribution to geography which went to Farrah Daughtrey and Anisha Isam, the Sam Bassett Memorial award for commitment to drama which was presented to Eden Palithorpe-Peart, the Service to School award received by Lynnard Tracey and the Darren Fox Memorial Award in Science which was achieved by Nahum Banks.
Outgoing head boy, Alistair Lee and head girl, Love Onwuzuruike, gave a speech about life at the school, thanking the teachers and presenting headteacher Sue Marooney with flowers.
After some closing remarks from Mr Davis, the students were dismissed for the final time and headed to meet up as form groups to receive their GCSE certificates.
Mr Davis said: “It is a bitter sweet evening, as we are so proud of all our students have achieved and are excited for them as they head off onto the next phase of their lives. But we are also sad to see such a fantastic year together for the final time. We wish all our students the very best for their futures.”
The current year 11 students were also recognised for outstanding work from their time in year ten at a key stage four celebration evening.
This event rewarded students for their effort and achievement in subjects across the curriculum during an evening in which they could reflect on their hard work and accomplishments from their time in year ten.
Each student was presented with a certificate by headteacher Sue Marooney in recognition of either their effort or achievement in a particular subject.
With only one student being awarded for effort and achievement in most subjects, and two students per core subject, each award is something the winning students can be proud of.
Jane Hedger, company leader of Shelley and organiser of the event, said: "This evening is a very special celebration of those students who have gone the extra mile in a particular subject. It is important to recognise excellence in both achievement and effort and share this with the school community."
