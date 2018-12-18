Durrington High School in Worthing celebrates student achievements at two awards ceremonies

A class of Worthing students reunited as a group for the final time at their year 11 presentation evening to celebrate their time at school.

The Durrington High School class of 2018 were warmly welcomed by headteacher Sue Marooney, before restaurant owner Andrew Sparsis was introduced as the guest speaker.

Durrington High School class of 2018

He spoke to the audience about his own experiences and dedication to believing he could achieve anything he set his mind to. His words inspired the group of students who have just begun to embark on their studies and adventures after school.

Following the speech, assistant headteacher Naomi Bridgeman-Sweeney announced the top 20 achievers for the year, followed by deputy headteacher Shaun Allison reading out the names of the top 20 most improved students.

Department prizes were announced for the top achiever and award for effort in each subject. Several departments also awarded a prize for overall contribution to a subject.

Read more: Durrington High School autumn activities – in pictures

The students proudly took to the stage and received their certificates from Andrew Sparsis, Chris Davis, head of vocational activities, and deputy headteacher Leanne Allison.

Head of geography Ben Crockett and Chris Runeckles, associate assistant headteacher, then announced the winners of individual awards, such as the Martyn Simmonds Award for contribution to geography which went to Farrah Daughtrey and Anisha Isam, the Sam Bassett Memorial award for commitment to drama which was presented to Eden Palithorpe-Peart, the Service to School award received by Lynnard Tracey and the Darren Fox Memorial Award in Science which was achieved by Nahum Banks.

Outgoing head boy, Alistair Lee and head girl, Love Onwuzuruike, gave a speech about life at the school, thanking the teachers and presenting headteacher Sue Marooney with flowers.

After some closing remarks from Mr Davis, the students were dismissed for the final time and headed to meet up as form groups to receive their GCSE certificates.

Mr Davis said: “It is a bitter sweet evening, as we are so proud of all our students have achieved and are excited for them as they head off onto the next phase of their lives. But we are also sad to see such a fantastic year together for the final time. We wish all our students the very best for their futures.”

Read more: Durrington High School in Worthing seeks help for students on Duke of Edinburgh’s Award scheme

The current year 11 students were also recognised for outstanding work from their time in year ten at a key stage four celebration evening.

This event rewarded students for their effort and achievement in subjects across the curriculum during an evening in which they could reflect on their hard work and accomplishments from their time in year ten.

Each student was presented with a certificate by headteacher Sue Marooney in recognition of either their effort or achievement in a particular subject.

With only one student being awarded for effort and achievement in most subjects, and two students per core subject, each award is something the winning students can be proud of.

Jane Hedger, company leader of Shelley and organiser of the event, said: "This evening is a very special celebration of those students who have gone the extra mile in a particular subject. It is important to recognise excellence in both achievement and effort and share this with the school community."

The full list of awards given at the year ten presentation evening is as follows:

Abigail Whyte - Achievement in graphics

Alex Warren - Effort in business

Aurora Nation - Effort in citizenship

Bethany Drew - Effort in PE

Bradley Humphries - Effort in media

Caitlin Campbell - Achievement in citizenship

Daisy Colbourne - Achievement in computer science

Ellis James - Effort in combined science

Emma Coe - Achievement in CIDA

Emma Richardson - Achievement in combined science

Grace Martin - Effort in textiles, achievement in fine art

Harrison Linfield - Achievement in chemistry

Holly Palmer - Effort in graphics

Iaii Liu - Achievement in 3D studies

James Price - Achievement in maths

Jamie Young - Achievement in combined science

Jolie Bailey - Effort in maths

Josh Brooks - Effort in English

Katie Rainford - Achievement in PE

Kyle Van Wyk - Effort in CIDA

Leonnie Natala - Effort in history, effort in English

Lisa Boult - Achievement in dance

Louise Rudrum - Effort in fine art

Lucy Albon - Achievement in textiles

Lucy Spiers - Achievement in English

Muhammed Ali - Effort in biology

Paige Bowyer - Effort in dance

Patrick Clout - Effort in physics

Sam Foxwell - Effort in 3D studies

Samuele Midgley - Effort in computer science, effort in combined science

Saskia Blaker - Effort in maths

Stephanie Muggeridge - Effort in geography

Theo Webb - Achievement in physics, achievement in maths

Tom Linfield-Brown - Achievement in geography, achievement in English, achievement in biology

Will Forrest - Achievement in business

Will le Merle - Effort in chemistry

Yasmin Lowe - Achievement in media