Durrington High School takes top prizes in school sports for third year running

Achievement in extra-curricular sports has led to Durrington High School receiving two top accolades for the third year in a row.

The Tony Miller Award and The Sybil Tarvis Memorial Trophy are presented to the top performing school within extra-curricular sports fixtures.

Many winning results for athletes taking part in sports such as netball, rugby, athletics, rounders, football, basketball, gymnastics, boccia and cricket have all contributed to the school securing these awards.

The year 11 boys basketball team won the district league for the fourth year in a row and were crowned county champions, with the year 8 boys becoming district champions for the first time.

Both the girls and boys intermediate athletics teams won the district athletics and year 7 and 9 teams won the Steyning Novices competition.

District championships were also won by the year 10 and 11 netball teams, boys year 7 and year 11 and U14 girls football teams and the year 10 boys rugby team.

Tom Pickford, director of PE, said: “These two awards are the culmination of the hard work and dedication of both students and staff throughout the year. As a school we offer a wide programme of extra-curricular activities and actively encourage all students to take part.

“This, combined with a team of staff determined to do their best for every student, has resulted in Durrington High School being the highest performing school across all sports for three years running. While we are extremely proud of this achievement it also spurs us on to get even more students involved in sport and continue this success.”

