Durrington St Barnabas House charity shop to celebrate 20th birthday with themed party

A 1920s-themed party will celebrate the 20th birthday of Durrington’s St Barnabas House hospice shop, which opened in 1998.

The celebration will be held at the shop in Manor Parade, Salvington Road, on Wednesday, November 14, from 2pm, and staff said everyone is welcome to go along and join in.

Party guests will include Barnabee, the St Barnabas House mascot, staff, volunteers, customers and supporters dressing up to the 1920s theme. There will be free refreshments, cake and dancing.

Jan Harper, head of retail, said: “Durrington is one of our largest St Barnabas House furniture shops. Last year alone, our incredible team of volunteers processed and sold more than 80,000 items that had been generously donated by the community.

“The profit made by the shop last year would pay for nine days of all care services provided by St Barnabas House. We would like to thank everyone for their support over the last 20 years.”

The Durrington shop sells furniture, bric-a-brac and items for the home. The shop can collect and deliver large items of furniture.

It also sells ladieswear, menswear, children’s clothes and a full range of accessories and is always looking for donations.

The shop team is also looking for volunteers to help out. For more information, phone the shop on 01903 601737, go in for a chat, or email volunteers@stbh.org.uk.

Details of the St Barnabas House shops can be found at www.stbh.org.uk/shops.

-----

East Preston raises hundreds at memorial match for ‘true friend’ Mike Jupp

Wick Village traders dress to impress and scare on Hallowe’en

Teddies for Treats week brings in 35 bears for sale at St Barnabas House charity shop