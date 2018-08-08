E4’s Tattoo Fixers looking for applicants from Sussex

The team behind the popular E4 programme Tattoo Fixers are looking for applicants from the Sussex area to take part in the new series.

Pash and Uzzi are the latest Tattoo Artists to join the hugely successful series, following Jay and Glen’s decision to leave to pursue other opportunities.

The Tattoo Fixers team

Pash Canby said: “Cover ups are almost always a challenge, and I’m not sure if I’m prepared for some of the disasters to come! However I’m totally excited to help people get over their tattoo nightmares, I’m also looking forward to meeting the clients behind these crazy decisions and being a part of something that showcases what I’m passionate about.”

Uzzi Canby said: “Joining the Tattoo Fixers team is awesome! Of course there will be challenges, but I’m looking forward to taking them on and applying my art and tattoo skills into covering up some of the nations most embarrassing and shocking tattoos! And hopefully helping to heal some mental scars for our clients along the way.”

Anyone interested in taking part in the show should apply via the Tattoo Fixers take part page at http://www.studiolambert.com/take-part-tattoo-fixers.html

