£50,000 of books up for grabs in Great Giveaway campaign

In celebration of World Book Day, online seller World of Books is launching an exciting opportunity for 200 primary schools in the UK to win a share of £50,000 worth of books.

Today (Thursday March 1), UK schools will be celebrating their love of reading and books by taking part in activities for World Book Day.

In support and celebration of literacy, World of Books is running a campaign for 200 primary schools up and down the country to win a share of the prize.

As a school, to be entered into the prize draw all you need to do is head to www.worldofbooks.com/worldbookday, and answer the question.

The competition runs until Saturday March 31. Terms and Conditions apply.

Stephen Boobyer, CEO of World of Books, commented: “Every year we send millions of books to people all over the world, so we understand just how magical a good read can be! This World Book Day we want to bring the excitement and joy of reading to an even wider audience, by putting more books into the hands of children, who will develop a lifelong love of reading.”

- David Lloyd health clubs recently carried out a poll among its members which found that from a variety of children’s literary classics, Treasure Island was the favourite.

To celebrate this and World Book Day, the clubs across Sussex, are aiming to encourage families to workout to audio books by switching their usual music with the first chapter of the Robert Louis Stevenson classic.

The clubs are also encouraging children to come along dressed as their favourite book character and to join in on the fun in the crèche.