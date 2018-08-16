A-Levels: Record-breaking results for BHASVIC

One Brighton and Hove sixth form is celebrating record-breaking results this morning (August 16), as 90 per cent of grades were A* to C.

Brighton, Hove & Sussex Sixth Form College (BHASVIC) recorded an overall pass rate of 99.4 per cent (up 0.9 per cent on the previous year).

Students at BHASVIC in 2016 celebrating their A-level results

Of the 3,374 A levels sat, 15.6 per cent of grades were A* – way above the national average which was 8.3 per cent last year.

A* to A grades accounted for 40.7 per cent of outcomes with an incredible 70 per cent of grades at A* to B (up more than six per cent on last year).

Vocational results were also very strong with 442 BTEC entries recording a 99.1 per cent pass rate of which 79.4 per cent achieved Distinction.

In total, 57 students received an offer to study at Oxford or Cambridge University.

Principal William Baldwin said: “I want to congratulate staff and students on these outstanding results. They reflect the commitment of a culmination of people that go way beyond the teacher and the student; support staff, governors, staff from previous schools, community partners, parents, carers, family and friends have all played a part in securing these outcomes and they should also be recognised, thanked and congratulated.

“Whilst our results are incredibly important, let’s not forget for some students it’s an achievement to simply turn up to college and this will never be recognised by grade outcomes. Neither will the rich cultural, sporting and community based activities that contribute to the development of individuals whilst here. We want students to leave BHASVIC with the best grades possible and we also want them to leave BHASVIC as compassionate, responsible and thoughtful individuals.

“We are delighted with our exam results which have improved significantly on previous years. Congratulations to all our students as they pursue the next stage in their lives – be that at University, on gap years, into the work place – we wish you the best of luck.”

