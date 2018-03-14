A muddy good way to beat exam stress!

More than 120 staff and students threw themselves into a stress-busting challenge - and got rather muddy.

The group, from Durrington High, headed to the Nuts Challenge course, in Dorking, as part of the school's strategy to promote positive well-being and mental health through physical activity.

Durrington High Schools first 'stress busting' mud run challenge

With this year's GCSE exams looming, it also gave the Year 11 students and their teachers the chance to have some fun.

A school spokesman said: " The sheer volume of mud, having to get in and out of rivers and climb a range of obstacles made the day absolutely fantastic to be part of. We plan to organise many more events like this now!"

As part of the challenge, Durrington High is raising money for the Samaritans.

To donate, log on to www.justgiving.com .

Balance was key for this event