Author visit thrills Polish group

Polish students took part in an author day at Worthing High School to help them with their English.

The group from Opoczno, aged 13 to 17, were on a course organised by English Language Homestays in Shoreham.

Aleksandra Ptasinska, from the summer school and long stays department, said: “They were truly delighted with the visit to Worthing High School, where they attended an author’s day event with Helen Dennis.

“They loved Shoreham for the peaceful atmosphere but very much enjoyed Brighton and the Royal Pavilion.”

The students left letters for Worthing High head teacher Pan Panayiotou and said the visit highlighted how different the school was to their own.

Patrycja said: “I’m so happy that my knowledge about your country grew. I have got so many good memories to take home.

“Moreover, I really enjoyed the talk with the author Helen Dennis. She is a very interesting person with an amazing history. I’m sure I will tell all my friends back home about your school, traditions, habits, which English have.”

Emily added: “I also was inspired by Helen Dennis and what she said, ‘give yourself time to think, don’t hurry’.

“Presentation of your school and its look inside is also different to ours and I like it a lot. We taught English students to say hi and bye in Polish, which was great.”

Another student said visiting a real English school was a dream come true.

“The pupils were very talkative and kind. Your school is very different to a Polish one. We don’t wear uniforms and yours are so lovely.

“You can’t use the mobiles in the school, which is great and makes people talk to each other more. Lessons in Poland last 45 minutes and our lunch break is only 20 minutes.”

Back at home, the Polish students study maths, science, biology, geography and English. Their visit to Shoreham was to help with their English.

Adur District Council vice-chairman Joss Loader presented the students with certificates at the end of their course.