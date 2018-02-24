Beano cartoonist hosts comic art masterclass

Cartoonist Kev F Sutherland gave two masterclasses for students at The Angmering School.

Hilary Kemp, librarian, said: “During the intensive two-hour sessions, Kev showed how to draw his famous Beano, Marvel and Doctor Who personalities, as well as President Trump, and encouraged students to invent their own characters, before explaining how to make a really spectacular comic book page.”

Millie Justice, from year eight, said: “The comic masterclass with Kev F was amazing and I definitely learned lots of skills that I can use further in art. Kev was great and had a crazy imagination. I’m very proud of what I made.”

Ellen Sanger, from year eight, said “We created our very own cartoon characters that we later put into our own comic strips. Kev also drew us all in cartoon and it was very funny to see how he drew us with unrealistic features! At the end of the day everything we had created was put into our own mini comic book created by Kev. The title of our book was ‘the badge monster’ as he found it funny that we had so many badges on our blazers. Overall I had a really fun day creating so many cartoon characters.”