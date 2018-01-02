Cake task gives students a taste of running a business

Entrepreneurs of the future had a insight into running a business when a host of experts joined them to guide them through a challenge.

Worthing High School students were tasked with designing and selling a cake, pitching their business ideas to a panel.

The event, run in partnership with Lauren Roffey, of social enterprise café Baked, also saw business figures from across the county provide mentoring on everything from finance to leadership to help with their task.

Year-seven student Alice Thompson, one of the winners of the event, said: “I really enjoyed the day and I now know what it is like to run a business, we had to work really hard and we all had our jobs to do.”

Phil Dean, the school’s business partnership and careers manager, said: “I am so pleased the day went so well.

“Having the whole year group engaged in such an ambitious task was a challenge but thanks to the support of the local business partners students were able to flourish.

“Worthing High School is really grateful for having such a positive business support network for its student’s employability progression and entrepreneurial experiences.”