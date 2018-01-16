Children put school motto into practice

Pupils have been learning it is better to give than to receive.

Living up to the St Mary’s Catholic Primary School motto of ‘learning to live like Jesus’, the children took part in a reverse advent calendar scheme.

Wrapped gifts of groceries, toiletries and other useful items collected at the Worthing school throughout December were presented to Worthing Churches Homeless Projects and have now been be distributed to needy and vulnerable people in the area.

Ten-year old Thémis, a year-six pupil, said: “At Christmas, I don’t actually need presents because I have a shelter and food. It felt nice to be giving things to people who really need it.”

The children’s acts of generosity linked to the school’s current theme of ‘being extraordinary by doing ordinary things with love and faith’.

