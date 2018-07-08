Creative competition win for Worthing students

Tote bag designs by Durrington High School students caught the eye of judges in a competition run by Northbrook MET college.

Marcus Quilter, Don Fei Qiu, Kumba Kanu, Sasha Sharman, Chloe-Jane Kennedy and Jasmine Jeffery all created designs which stood out due to the creativity and high standards of drawing skills displayed.

The winning students were invited to the college to create their own tote bag with their designs, as well as having a tour of the art and design department.

Carolyn Harrison, course leader for art and design, said: “The students had a fantastic time and were really pleased with their digitally printed bags. They also the chance to create another bag using stencils and open screen, mixing print colours and using other textile techniques. It gave them an insight into an advanced textile workshop and variety of techniques. They were so proud of what they had achieved.”

