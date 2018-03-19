Curtain comes down on school’s successful production

Our Lady of Sion students have completed the run of their production of ‘Oliver’.

Audiences were treated to the full performance of this well-known musical featuring cast members from years seven to 12, with a couple of staff members taking part, too. Jo Beard, marketing director for the school in Gratwicke Road, Worthing, said: “As one of the audience said ‘some of the performers would not be out of place on a London stage’. Another agreed, adding ‘children and staff have worked so hard to pull off a slick and really well produced show with some truly memorable performances’. Worthing primary schools were also invited to one of the matinee performances and the visiting children absolutely loved it.”