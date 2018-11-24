Determination pays off for A-level art student at The Angmering School

The determination of an artistic student at The Angmering School has produced some outstanding pieces of work, one of which has been chosen for the official Lavinia Norfolk Centre thank you card.

Oli Pink, 17, has congenital muscular dystrophy, a muscle-wasting condition that affects all aspects of his life.

Oli Pink has shown great determination in his A-level art

He is wheelchair bound and has significant scoliosis – curvature of the spine, which affects his posture and prevents him sitting up straight or holding a position for a prolonged period of time.

Nothing stops Oli, though, and he has overcome the barriers to complete some outstanding A-level work at the Angmering Sixth Form.

Oli is in year-13 and learning support assistant Bev Short works with him to help him get the best out of his lessons.

Bev has come up with some ingenious and creative ideas to help Oli adapt, and the inclusive art department at the school has advised on specialist equipment to allow him to complete projects in a manner that suits his working style.

Anything and everything is adapted to help Oli work independently

The department has tailored his course to allow Oli to use the best method for him, adapting anything and everything to allow him to complete tasks as independently as possible.

Fiona Moppett, media manager, said: “The school is so inspired by Oli’s work, it has used one of his images as the thank you card for all of the wonderful benefactors within the Lavinia Norfolk Centre at The Angmering School.”

