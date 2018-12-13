Durrington High School autumn activities – in pictures

Durrington High School in Worthing has had a busy autumn term, offering extended activities to encourage students.

The new year-seven students took part in a mud run to develop team-building skills, a dance competition and a sports morning, while year-11 students visited the British Museum and some completed the bronze Duke of Edinburgh’s Award scheme.

The year-seven mud run helped the students to build resilience and determination while having fun

