Durrington High seeks help for students on Duke of Edinburgh’s Award scheme

A total of 13 students at Durrington High School have recently completed the bronze Duke of Edinburgh’s Award.

The presentation evening was held in front of an audience of year-nine students, parents and carers, who were told about the excellent benefits of the scheme.

Year-11 students, from left, Sam Eastwood, Joshua Coulson, Rachel Hogg, Rosie Campagna and Tom Linfield-Brown receive their bronze Duke of Edinburgh's Award

Helen Fraser, marketing lead, said: “We had an amazing response and have almost 100 students keen to take part. With this in mind, we would like to ask the community if they would like to get involved.

“We are asking if anyone with relevant experience and time to spare could help with the expedition element of the challenge, and if any local charities have volunteer opportunities for young people.”

The award schedule includes physical, expedition, skills and volunteering challenges, offering a fantastic way for students to gain confidence, make friends, learn new skills and develop as citizens.

Sam Eastwood, for example, volunteered at 10th Worthing Cub Scout Pack, took part in parkrun and attended a photograph club to learn new skills.

The red team taking part in the practice expedition for their bronze Duke of Edinburgh's Award

For the expedition, the students have to plan and complete a cross-country hike, to include an overnight camp. This helps build confidence and resilience, espeically if the students get lost and have to find the way to get back on track.

At Durrington High, the award is run by Chris Davis, head of vocational activities, and Steve Briscoe, pastoral manager.

They said: “It is a truly rewarding experience to see the students complete their DofE expedition and it is a privilege to be part of their experience.

“Knowing that you have enabled a young person to push themselves and go beyond what they thought they were capable of is very satisfying.”

If you think you could help, email Mr Briscoe at sbriscoe1@durring.com

