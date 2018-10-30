Durrington schools celebrate top sports awards after hard work

Staff and pupils from Durrington Infant and Junior Federated Schools are celebrating after receiving top sports awards.

The school’s PE and sporting efforts meant it received the highest award for infant schools, the Quality Start platinum award, and the second highest award for junior schools, The Gold School Games Mark.

Sara Ensor and Zoe Wilby, co-head teachers, said: “We are very proud of what we have achieved and of our children, staff and school.”

The co-head teachers put the success down to hard work from year-two class teacher Lee Hooper, sports technician Conor Bull, sports coach Dave Green, sports leaders, playground leaders and all other members of staff.

