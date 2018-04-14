Eggstravaganza Pupils’ efforts impress

Children at Clapham and Patching CE Primary School pulled out all the stops for the annual Eggstravaganza.

Many of the themed entries took their inspiration from this year’s Winter Olympics and classroom topics, including The Three Little Pigs, space and dinosaurs.

Head teacher Jane Jones said: “This is the eighth year of the competition and each year, the children and their families put their heart and soul into the event.”

Miss Jones was delighted to give the job of judging this year’s entries to her two co-chairman of governors, Mrs Julia Smith and Mr David Longmore.

She added: “The children and families work so hard on their entries and it is an impossible task to judge the best, as they are all of a very high standard. It was a relief to give this job to my co-chairs.

“Together with our Easter service at St Mary’s Church in Clapham, it’s a brilliant way to end the term.”

All the children received a chocolate egg for taking part and the winners from each class received a gift voucher.

A year-six pupil said: “I like to make things and turn my egg into a creation. I like to make something with my family.”