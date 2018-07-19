Findon preschool launches appeal for new building

Findon Village Preschool has launched an appeal to raise £50,000 for a new building.

Tucked away behind Findon Village Hall, the preschool is an integral part of the village, providing good early years learning for children in the area.

Findon Village Preschool manager Kim Fessey, left, and deputy manager Lyndsey Dixon. Picture: Derek Martin DM1872654a

The Little Build appeal was launched at the Village House pub in Findon at the end of June with the goal to build a like-for-like replacement which fits in with the village ethos.

The preschool is a registered charity, managed by a parent-led committee of volunteers.

Kalena Steele, from the preschool committee, said: “The school is hoping to also be registered as a Forest School come the autumn and due to the great outside space and the rural location, this would be a great asset to the village.”

Staff and committee members say many happy memories have been created in the current building, which was originally a café from Bognor, brought into the village as a youth club.

Launching the appeal, the committee said: “The building is very tired and in need of updating to become more economical, more efficient and more suitable for the future.

“We plan to stay on the same site as the children love the outdoor space. Having a preschool is vital for any village, attracting people with young families to the area and acting as a feeder for the primary school.

“We desperately want to continue to provide a service for the children for many years to come. As a not-for-profit charity, we have some serious fundraising to do for our Little Build to secure the heritage of our beloved preschool.”

For more information and to make a donation, visit Wonderful appeal The Little Build

