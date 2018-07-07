Former prisoner teaches high school students about criminal consequences

Magistrates, police officers and a former prisoner visited Durrington High School to speak to year eight students about the legal process.

Five workshops examined different areas of the repercussions of crime, including a workshop led by PC Worsfold and PC Eppy about the process of being arrested.

There were also sessions on victim support, with a video shown which highlighted the importance of not making judgements based on assumptions, and a mock trial.

Caroline Nicholls, high sheriff of West Sussex, attended the Magistrates’ Day event. She said: “It was a brilliant day, an fantastic eye opener to see the work being done by the magistrates, schools and police force to inform young people about the justice system and how the consequences of crime last a lifetime.”

The students were said to be transfixed by a session led by ex-prisoner Floyd, who shared his real life experiences of prison.

Floyd works for the Direction Project, an organisation set up by ex-prisoners who work with schools and communities to try to help young people make positive decisions by informing them about realistic consequences of crime.

Harriet Peach, humanities teacher, said: “We are grateful to all workshop leaders for coming to speak to the students about their roles in society in order for them to gain an understanding of the legal system and the consequences of crime.

“At 13 and 14 the students are at an age when they are becoming more independent and face making decisions about right and wrong. Magistrates’ Day aims to give students information that can help them make the right decision when and if they are faced with a difficult situation.’