Formerly ‘inadequate’ Angmering nursery celebrates ‘good’ Ofsted rating

A nursery in Angmering has received a ‘good’ Ofsted rating, after being rated as ‘inadequate’ earlier this year.

On November 29, inspector Ben Parsons found that ‘the dedicated manager’ of Beech Tree Childcare and ‘her enthusiastic staff team have worked tirelessly to address weaknesses and raise the standard of the provision significantly’.

The nursery was previously rated as ‘inadequate’ on July 12, after a complaint about the care children received after getting an injury, according to the Ofsted website.

Heather Harmer, owner of the nursery at Worthing Rugby Football Club in Roundstone Lane, Angmering, filed a complaint after the inspection – and claimed she got an apology from Ofsted afterwards.

She said the team had ‘worked closely with Ofsted and West Sussex County Council’ so the re-inspection was a ‘true reflection’ of the care they give.

She added: “We would like to say a big thank you to the Beech Tree families for their continuing support.

“We would also like to thank the management team at Worthing Rugby Club where we are based.

“We are looking forward to what the future has in store.”