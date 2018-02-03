Funeral directors supports school

Three tablet computers worth almost £1,000 have been donated to Sompting Village Primary School.

Staff at Caring Lady Funeral Directors in Shoreham organised the donation and funeral co-ordinator Clare Taylor visited the school on Wednesday to present the tablets.

Clare said: “We are so pleased to see the children with their new tablets.

“My daughter attends this school and when I heard about the need for computers, I felt that the children’s education was effectively put on hold.

“I and my colleagues wanted to do something about it and so we decided to donate money from our branch’s Love Your Neighbourhood community fund.

“It’s been great to meet the kids and see what difference this will make to them.”