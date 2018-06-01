Future of Adur secondary school places put in the spotlight

A parent campaign group is holding a public event focused on the shortfall they predict will affect secondary school places in Adur from September next year.

Future of Adur Schools Team (FAST), which has organised the meeting next week, expects secondary school headteachers, councillors and decisions makers to attend.

The event is aimed at parents with children who will need secondary school places in Adur, particularly in Shoreham, in the next few years.

FAST hope the meeting will help parents make informed choices and put pressure on decision makers for long-term solutions.

Due to the expansion of many primary schools in Shoreham in recent years, a ‘massive jump in demand’ is predicted for secondary school places, a spokesman said.

“There will be more kids than places at Shoreham Academy, though there is no public plan,” said the spokesman.

“Many parents will have to look elsewhere, but have little idea this is the case and haven’t been consulted about it.”

By collecting data from primary schools across Shoreham, Southwick and Lancing, and comparing it with the number of secondary school places currently available, FAST believes there will be a deficit of 211 secondary school places for current year five pupils.

Currently the only public plan is to allocate the shortfall of school places in Shoreham to the Sir Robert Woodard Academy in Lancing, the spokesman said.

There are no plans for a new secondary school in Shoreham, despite the 3,718 new dwellings planned for Adur, the spokesman said.

West Sussex County Council has previously said it makes ‘every effort to accurately predict the future demand on school places’ and is working with heads, the Department for Education and the council to review provision.

The meeting starts at 8pm on Thursday (June 7) at the Shoreham Centre, in Pond Road.

