GALLERY: Artwork at New Pond Row Surgery

Children's artwork is now adorning the walls of New Pond Row Surgery in Lancing.

With the completion of its extension, the surgery wanted to make it about the community it serves.

Pupils from Seaside Primary School, left, and The Globe Primary Academy outside New Pond Row Surgery in Lancing. Picture: Derek Martin DM1842771a

Debbie Lawton, practice manager, said: "It is an investment in the health environment for the community. We know that children only come when they are ill, so it is about encouraging them in and making it comfortable for them.

"We want them to feel welcome and not scared. It is an ongoing project with the schools, so each year, a different group of children will be given the opportunity to have their work displayed."

Pupils from The Globe Primary Academy and Seaside Primary School were invited to the surgery yesterday and presented with certificates as a thank you for their artwork.

Iain Henderson, assistant head teacher at The Globe, in Irene Avenue, said children across the school were involved in the project.

He added: "They were visiting the surgery to view their artwork, which is being displayed to celebrate the opening of the new extension and is based around the theme of local sights of Lancing."

A group of 20 year-six children from Seaside Primary School went along to see their work in A3 frames.

The children were studying World War Two at the time, so their theme was to compare Lancing during the war to the present day and combine both in one picture.

The new extension has doubled the size of the South Street building, providing three more GP clinical rooms and two nursing rooms.

There are three partners, three salaried GPs, two paramedics, four nurses and two healthcare assistants, caring for 7,500 patients in Lancing.