Goring Residents’ Association has new logo to mark 75th anniversary

Goring Residents’ Association has chosen the winner of its competition to design a new logo.

Bethany Horn, a graphic design student from Worthing, was presented with a cheque for £50 by association chairman Eleanor Millward.

Her design was selected from 29 highly-creative entries submitted by students at Northbrook MET in Worthing.

Eleanor said: “It is great to see such creativity from our local FE college.”

The committee had asked for a logo to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of Goring Residents’ Association.

The chosen design will be used on the letterhead, members’ newsletter and new website, as well as in a window on the pier, to be installed in the autumn.

Moyra Moody, Northbrook MET lecturer said it had been a positive experience for all the students.

She said: “Bethany walked out of college about 10cm above the ground and with the biggest smile on her face.”