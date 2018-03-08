Graduation ceremony for West Sussex apprentices

Arrentices from across the county celebrated their achievements at a special ceremony at Chichester Cathedral.

Around 80 graduates attended the ceremony with local businesses, friends and family members on Tuesday, during National Apprenticeship Week.

This year’s apprentices ranged from social care and digital marketer to engineering and technical theatre. The evening’s host was TV presenter and newsreader. John Young.

Richard Burrett, West Sussex County Council’s cabinet member for education and skills, said: “I’d like to congratulate all of this year’s graduates and the businesses that have supported them throughout their apprenticeships.

“I think it’s great to recognise what can be achieved from an apprenticeship, for instance, a level 7 apprenticeship is equivalent to a masters degree. It’s a fantastic opportunity to earn and learn so we are hoping to see this figure increase further in the coming years.”

At the graduation ceremony, the apprentices, whose training took between 12 months and four years to complete, were awarded a ceremonial pin, certificate and complimentary FSB Connect Membership from the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) who co-sponsor the event.

Brian Woods, FSB regional chairman, said: “A magnificent event in a truly magnificent venue which was full to the girders of well wishers including too many West Sussex mayors to mention. I am proud that FSB can support our future workforce.”

The graduation event was organised by West Sussex County Council and the Federation of Small Businesses with support from district and borough councils and local apprenticeship training providers.

West Sussex County Council is increasing the amount of apprenticeships across its organisation as a result of government changes.

To find out more about apprenticeships visit www.westsussex.gov.uk/apprenticeships.

