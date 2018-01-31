Headteacher’s delight at Ofsted report

A headteacher said he and his team were ‘delighted’ after receiving an improved rating from Ofsted.



Chesswood Junior School, in Worthing, underwent a two-day inspection in December and the findings were published on January 15. In November, 2015, Chesswood was told to improve.

It later underwent an almost full staff turnover, with 16 of the 21 class teachers having joined since then – and the school has now been rated ‘good’ in all areas.

Headteacher Andrew Jolley and deputy headteacher Jez Himsworth, left, with some of the Chesswood children

In his report, inspector Bill James said: “Teaching, learning and assessment have improved since the previous inspection and are now good. Teachers have strong subject knowledge and plan interesting lessons that motivate pupils to learn.

“Outcomes in reading, writing and mathematics are improving across the school. Pupils are making good progress and achieving more in lessons.”

Parents were described as having ‘great trust’ in head teacher Andrew Jolley, while 95 per cent of those who completed Ofsted’s Parent View survey said they would recommend Chesswood to others.

Mr James highlighted a couple of points for further improvement, including the need for school leaders to tackle inconsistencies in teaching and provide ‘appropriately challenging’ work for all groups of pupils.

Mr Jolley said staff, leaders and governors had worked ‘tirelessly’ to improve the school.

He added: “We were delighted to receive such a positive endorsement by the Ofsted team. Aside from the judgement of ‘good’ in each of the categories, the written content of the report recognises and communicates a real breadth and depth of strong positive practice that has been secured by the Chesswood school community. Practice that will enable the team to take the school from strength to strength.”

He added: "Staff, leaders and governors have worked tirelessly to improve provision at Chesswood so it is the best it can possibly be in every conceivable way.

"Whilst we recognise there are always improvements that will need to be secured, the confirmation by the report that so much is embedded is a welcome boost for all and this has enabled the team to feel re-energised and ready to improve further.

"The inspection provides a ‘snap shot’ of the schools current position and that ‘snap shot’ reflects the strength of the team at Chesswood and the commitment of each of its team members.

"The school recognises that Year 6 SATs outcomes must improve and it believes, with the improved progress children are now making as a result of a wide package of changes we are well positioned to secure improved achievement.

"The inspection team and report set out the areas in which the school could improve further.

"There are two key areas pupil outcomes and the intervention of middle leaders to build on current good practice to secure improved achievement for all pupils.

"We believe that we have a golden opportunity with the Chesswood school team to improve achievement and provision further, so our local community can be genuinely proud of its school and all children can seize future opportunities and take on challenges with confidence."