Important road safety lessons for Durrington High School students with Performance in Education play

Year-seven students from Durrington High School learned important messages about road safety with a play called Streetwise.

Staff said the play, which was delivered by Performance in Education, was thought-provoking yet humorous and engaging, addressing key messages of road safety for young people such as being aware of what is happening around them when out and about.

Streetwise taught year-seven Durrington High School students about road safety

Supported by Sussex Safer Roads, the play was performed to year-seven students and focused on a group of school students called Chloe, Will, Mark, Jo, Tegs and Ripper as they headed out on a school trip.

The multiple parts, including school teachers, business owners, van drivers and parents, were played by the cast of just three actors.

The cast was made up of Rhiannon Canoville-Ord, Llion Geraint and Dan Smith. Dan said: “It is so important to teach young people about road safety and it is great to be part of a programme that is helping prevent accidents in the future.”

Staff said the year-seven students were laughing as well as being silent as they absorbed the more serious moments. The play clearly had the desired impact with one student saying it made them realise they need to be more aware when using their mobile phone and to stay away from roads when playing with friends.

They all agreed that the performance was a great way for them to be presented with this information, saying that the play helped them to understand the messages clearly.

The performance was followed by a question and answer session to ensure all the students took the key messages of road safety on board and remembered them when they headed home.

