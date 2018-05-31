International prize for textiles student

Degree student Daisy Seymour Brady has been shortlisted in an international design competition.

A second-year textiles student at Northbrook MET in Worthing, Daisy made patterns for an airport lounge of the future and her designs were used to create various items, including a dress, bikini, lampshade and a pair of trainers.

These were exhibited at the Printeriors 2018 showcase in Berlin as her prize and were seen by 25,000 visitors from more than 130 countries.

Daisy said: “In my three designs, I used the vibes and experiences I’ve had from going to the airport and flying.

“I’ve been inspired by the views of cities and buildings that you see from plane windows when taking off, and the marks that are visible on the ground from the sky.”

The brief, set by FESPA, sought a pattern, or series of patterns, which would be realised in every element of a 2030 airport lounge.

The winners were Linn Warme from Sweden, Freya Richmond from the UK and Anne Krogh Tolstrup from Denmark.

The competition received 180 entries and due to the high standard, five UK designers were shortlisted, Daisy plus Victoria Johnson, Katherine McLean, Naomi D’Cruz and Ryan Hughes.

It took Daisy three weeks to produce her prints, which meant extra hours at college and staying up late to get the work completed in time.

Daisy said: “When I heard I’d been shortlisted, I was really shocked, as I’d never won anything before, and I’d taken a bit of persuading from my tutor to enter.

“It was really surreal to see my designs on display in front of all those people.“