Kamelia Kids has high hopes for climbing frame offer

It is onwards and upwards for Kamelia Kids following the day nursery’s 40th anniversary.

News of the celebrations reached suppliers of playground equipment and the nursery has now been offered 50 per cent off the cost of installing a climbing frame for the new playground.

The equipment will take centre stage on the recently-installed safe surface, if the nursery can raise the £3,300 needed to complete the deal.

Dorothy Calderwood, executive officer, said: “All children need to climb, because it is so good for their physical fitness and development. Climbing frames allow children to stretch, reach and swing, pull and push with their limbs, teaching them awareness of their bodies and the space that they are in.

“Climbing frames also help improve their spatial awareness and work the children’s muscles so that they grow, strengthen and develop as they should.

“As a charity that has been caring for generations of children over 40 years, we are seeking support from the local community and businesses to raise funds to achieve the balance of £3,300.

“To achieve this amount of money would be a wonderful boost to the nursery and will put smiles on the children’s faces when they see it installed.”

Visit mydonate.bt.com/charities/cameliabotnarchildrenscentre to make a donation.

