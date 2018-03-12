Kids from Fame Jr ready to take the stage

This talented bunch of young people are the ready to take to the stage at the Connaught Theatre.

For two nights, the students from Oak Grove College, in Durrington, will perform in Fame Jr – the bittersweet, but ultimately inspiring, tale of a diverse group of students who commit to four years of gruelling artistic and academic work.

Oak Grove students are no strangers to the theatre. Performances in previous years included Guys and Dolls, which the Worthing Herald described as “smashing!”

Fame Jr will be at the Connaught on Wednesday and Thursday March 14/15 at 7.30pm.

For ticket details, log on to worthingtheatres.co.uk/fame-jr .