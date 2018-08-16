Lancing College students celebrate ‘exceptional’ A-level results

Students from Lancing College are celebrating the end of their exams after a positive showing.

Seventy-six per cent of pupils gained A* to B grades, with 55 per cent of all examinations resulting in an A or higher.

Twenty-five per cent of upper sixth students achieved a clean sweep of A grades or better in all of their examinations, with two students achieving all A* grades.

Six pupils gained places at Oxford or Cambridge and many others moved on to prestigious universities including University College London, Imperial College London and Manchester University.

Headmaster Dominic Oliver said: “I am delighted at the results this year. Our pupils have continued to respond well to the changing demands of the A-level system introduced two years ago.

“We have again seen exceptional results from pupils who have been at Lancing since the age of 13 as well as those who joined us just for the sixth form.

“The sixth form at Lancing provides a final two years of scholarship and intellectual stimulation where pupils learn with real enthusiasm. A queue outside the library at opening time is not an uncommon sight.

“With a choice of 22 subjects on offer and an enviable co-curricular programme, the sixth form provides a wonderful academic and personal transition into adult life. We spend a great deal of time supporting our pupils to explore their different options and to find the right courses for them. This support comes from across the school, from sixth form specialists, within the classroom, within Houses and from across the wide range of enrichment activities that are available. Increasingly pupils are also making wider connections with our alumni at university and in work.

“Our role at Lancing is to ensure academic excellence and to prepare our pupils to enter the next stage of their lives as global citizens, independent, confident and self-aware. It is also a real pleasure to see how many will be going to their first choice university.”

Some notable achievments include this year’s head girl, Eunice Adeoyo, who gained excellent grades in English literature, history and Latin and will go on to read English at King’s College in the University of Cambridge.

Harry Dichmont of Shopwkye, Chichester, has been an outstanding scholar, chorister and musician for the last five years as well as a school prefect. Harry gained an A* in music, A grade in Mathematics and a B grade in Spanish to study music at Manchester University.

Amelia ‘Milly’ Jones of Washington, West Sussex has represented the College in the senior team of all girls’ sports and will attend Exeter University to read Geography having gained an A grade in geography and a B grade in business at A-level in addition to two starred distinctions (the equivalent to two A*s at A-level) in the BTEC Diploma in sport.

Daphne Manthiou of Lancing achieved an A*, two A grades and a B grade and will go on to read medicine at the University of East Anglia.

Gus Webb of Seven Dials, Brighton, joined Lancing College from its Hove prep school. During his time at the college he co-authored a graphic novel about the city, won the College’s AlTurnertive Prize for Art twice as well as the esteemed Bancroft Playwriting Competition. Gus leaves the college having gained an A grade in Art and B grades in English literature and psychology, to attend Ravensbourne College of Art to read for a degree in filmmaking.

Russell Woodger of Lancing had been a senior cadet during his time at the college, as well as representing England at rifle shooting. He scored A* grades in both chemistry and mathematics along with an A grade in physics and will study chemistry at Oxford University.

