Lancing student wins prizes for antioxidant investigation

Sixth form student Jonty Orford was a prize winner at the annual Big Bang Fair South East, held in Ardingly.

Jonty, who attends Sir Robert Woodard Academy, picked up two top awards at the regional schools science and engineering fair.

Judges were impressed with his project, ‘antioxidant capacity and anthocyanin levels of blueberry and cranberry juices’.

He was runner-up in the senior science category of the regional heats of the Big Bang UK Young Scientists and Engineers competition and will represent the south east in the national finals next March. He also won the Edwards Prize for Technology.

Jonty’s research was described as ‘very thorough’ and ‘well planned’. Judges said he was very focused and clear on the next stages of the project.

Speaking at the awards ceremony, Mark Titterington, chief executive of Engineering UK, said: “I am convinced that we have tomorrow’s engineers and scientists here today. We have all been impressed by the extremely high standard of the projects we have seen.”

The fair and competition were organised by STEM Sussex, the outreach support department of the University of Brighton. More than 10,000 students and their teachers from across the region attended the fair.