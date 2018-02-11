Lancing students gain Oxbridge offers

Seven talented Lancing College students have secured highly-coveted offers to study at Oxford and Cambridge.

Samuel Banfield from Worthing, who previously attended Lancing Prep Hove, has been offered a place at Jesus College Oxford and Youngseok Lee has the offer of a place at St Edmund Hall Oxford, both to study mathematics.

Eunice Adeoyo, head of school, has an offer to study English at King’s College Cambridge, continuing Lancing’s long run of Oxbridge success in English literature.

Russell Woodger, another former pupil of Lancing Prep Hove, has an offer to study chemistry at Lincoln College Oxford, while Daniel Clifford has an offer to study biological sciences at St Hilda’s Oxford.

Other successes for former Lancing Prep Hove pupils include Philip Hartfield, who has an offer to study economics at Trinity Cambridge, and Archie Deme, who has an offer to study land economy at Homerton Cambridge.

Headmaster Dominic Oliver said: “It is an outstanding achievement and testament to the students’ first-class abilities in some of the very toughest academic disciplines across both the humanities and sciences.

“Above all, at the heart of their success is the college’s first class teaching, praised for its excellence in the recent ISI inspection, with inspiring teachers encouraging independent minded, sharply questioning, high-level critical thinking both within the classroom and far beyond.”

He said the offers underlined a further significant upward trend in Lancing year-on-year success in the highly-competitive arena of Oxbridge entrance.

The school’s candidates this year have already shone nationally in prestigious academic prizes, with Russell Woodger winning the top award in the Cambridge Chemistry Challenge 2017 and Eunice Adeoyo receiving a high commendation in the Peterhouse Cambridge Thomas Campion English prize.