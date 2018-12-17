Lyndhurst Infant School wins £100 for best tree at St George’s Church Tree Festival in East Worthing

The winner of the successful St George’s Church Tree Festival in East Worthing was chosen by visitors.

The favourite tree, winning £100, was decorated by children from Lyndhurst Infant School, with St George’s Toddler Group in second place and Hedgehog House Pre-School third.

Winners from Lyndhurst Infant School at the St George's Church Tree Festival in East Worthing

Organiser Kathryn Hughes-Burton, children’s and youth worker, said: “The festival was a huge success and raised £1,074.40, which will be split between our two chosen charities.

“We had 31 trees in the festival, which represented different businesses, groups and organisations from within the local community in East Worthing.”

The three-day festival was opened by Ali Chivers, project manager at The Community House, one of the charities being supporting during the weekend.

Ali was joined at the opening by pupils from Lyndhurst Infant School, with deputy head teacher Sarah Davy, and she stayed to chat to people visiting the festival during the morning.

The festival featured 31 trees, representing different businesses, groups and organisations in East Worthing

Kathryn added: “On the Saturday morning, Keith Verney from MAF (Mission Aviation Fellowship), the other charity we were supporting over the weekend, came along to chat with people about the work of MAF and on Sunday morning, Keith spoke at our all-age family service.

“Refreshments were served throughout the weekend and on the Sunday, these were headed up by the Young Followers, the Sunday School at St George’s. Susannah Preston, a member of Young Followers, instigated this and rallied everyone in the church to make and provide cakes for this event.”

The Christmas celebrations continued with a live Nativity through the streets of East Worthing on Saturday and the annual carol service on Sunday.

The all-age Nativity service will be on Sunday, December 23, at 10.30am and the Christingle service will be on Christmas Eve at 5pm.

