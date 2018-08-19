New recruits impress chief fire officer at Worthing pass out parade

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service’s new fire cadets have graduated from Northbrook MET college in a pass out parade at Worthing Fire Station.

The 16 students began their journey as cadets last September when they joined the MET’s uniformed services 38-week course.

Fire cadets graduate from West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service's 38-week programme, launched in partnership with Greater Brighton Metropolitan College

Throughout the programme they learned all about the fire service, from the prevention activities that individuals carry out to gaining experience of how firefighters respond to emergencies by practising hose running, ladder climbs and the use of specialist equipment.

Gavin McCourty, lead instructor, said: “The cadets have become ambassadors for the fire service as they have learnt about the roles of a modern firefighter and have taken unique skills and knowledge back into their communities. Over the last eight months they have also assisted the service at numerous events including the Children Looked After EPIC awards and Armistice Day.

“The course has helped them to prepare for employment and they have developed competencies that will help them in their adult life, such as how to apply for jobs, communication skills and discipline. They have also learnt life-saving skills, including emergency resuscitation.”

The pass out parade saw the cadets participate in a range of complex drills, including a scenario where they had to work with the service’s technical rescue team to perform a rescue from a height, before being handed awards of achievement by chief fire officer Gavin Watts.

Part of the rescue from a height scenario

Speaking at the event, Gavin Watts said: “The effort put in by each cadet, not only today but throughout the course, has been exceptional.

“It has been a privilege for our service to work in collaboration with Greater Brighton Metropolitan College and I am extremely pleased with its success.”

In March the cadets proudly represented the service at their Uniformed Services Parade Day which was attended by 250 guests, including high-ranking officers from the emergency services and the armed forces.

Mr McCourty added: “Seeing the cadets grow from strength to strength every week has been an absolute honour and it has been a delight working with these young people. Their dedication and commitment throughout the duration of the course has been exceptional.

“I am hopeful that they will continue to flourish and maybe even join the uniformed services one day.”

The fire service has been working closely with the college to provide training on the uniformed services course.

Greater Brighton Metropolitan College principal Sharon Collett said: “We are delighted with the success of our partnership with the fire service and are very proud of our cadets. We wish them every success in the future.”

