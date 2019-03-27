Nominations for Rotary in Arun Youth Community Awards reach highest level yet in fifth year

Young people’s exceptional achievements, supporting and helping others, have been recognised and rewarded at the Rotary in Arun Youth Community Awards for a fifth year.

Four Rotary clubs, Arundel, Bognor Hotham, Bognor Regis and Littlehampton, work together on the awards to acknowledge and celebrate the wonderful work of young people from across the Arun district.

All the prize winners at the 2019 Rotary Arun Youth Community Awards

This year’s awards received the largest number of nominations so far and the clubs are determined to continue to develop this annual celebration of young people’s achievements.

The 2019 awards ceremony took place at a completely full Windmill Theatre in Littlehampton, where representatives from the four clubs presented certificates to 31 individuals and five groups, between them totalling a further 30 young people.

Rotarian Peter Stemp said: “All the nominees had shown themselves to be exceptionally caring, especially brave, or generously giving of their time to volunteer or raise money for charity.

“The nominations were given to the Arun Youth Council, who had the difficult task of selecting a winner in each of the three age categories and the one group category.

“The winners received a trophy and gift token in recognition of their outstanding achievements.

“In keeping with the event, young musicians enthralled the audience with the quality of their music.”

Performers included Lisa Lo, a four-piece band from Northbrook MET, plus vocalists Amelie Ashtyn, Amelie Beauchamp and Ashtyn Roworth, and violinist Harry Ward, all accompanied by Marilyn Hurdwell.

Winners and nominees

Age 11 to 14

Angelina Sladevska, Billie Brown, Cian Tongue, Emily Twinn-Dorey, Isabella Govinden, Lacey Matthews, Luca Licursi, Sally Atkins, Sandra Bedzinska and Tiegan Irelan-Hill

Overall winner: Sally Atkins

Special commendation: Lacey Matthews

Age 15

Adam Woodruff, Alex Hall, Caprice White, Chantelle Richardson, Daniel Kay, Elise White, Ellie Fletcher, Ellie Pett, Ethan Stenning, Georgia Milward, Holly Hawkins, Jordan Evans, Lucy King, Sam Hills, Santiago Martin-Dixey and Tegan Hodder

Overall joint winners: Alex Hall and Ellie Pett

Special commendation: Holly Hawkins

Age 16 to 19

Belle Mills, Harry Mason, Louise Figg, Megan Balcombe and Peter Reavey

Overall winner: Harry Mason

Groups

Arun Young Leaders, The Angmering School’s Rights Respecting Ambassadors, The Angmering School’s Cookies on Call team, Felpham Community College’s Holocaust Memorial team and The Regis School’s Green team.

Overall joint winners: Arun Young Leaders and Felpham Community College’s Holocaust Memorial team